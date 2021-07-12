Fed up with the unvaccinated? Gov. Phil Murphy feels your pain

‘We all often need the affirmation of wisdom outside that provided by our parents or guardians’. A few weeks ago, the father of one of my son Daniel’s friends’ spotted a book on my shelf. “Ah, ‘The Book of Five Rings’ — that’s an awesome book,” he exclaimed enthusiastically. I watched Daniel’s head spin around, and he proceeded to tell this gentleman that he had a copy and was excited to read it. I nearly guffawed — I had given Dan a copy of the book many months ago (he’s a newly minted black belt in Tang Soo Do), and choked back a hard laugh, as we both exchanged glances. As any parent knows (or will soon find out), nothing hits home for your children quite like advice that comes from anyone but you.