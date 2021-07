Real Madrid have been looking for potential suitors for Gareth Bale for the longest time. Ever since the Welshman’s loan deal with Tottenham expired, the club has been looking to sell him so that they can finally let go of his hefty salary. That kind of wage was worth it when Gareth Bale was performing well for Real Madrid, but now, since he has declined with time, the amount of money he earns doesn’t sync with his production on the field.