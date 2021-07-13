Cancel
'No Sudden Move' stars Don Cheadle, David Harbour, Jon Hamm (and more) talk about their new period thriller

By Moviefone Staff
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars of Steven Soderbergh's new crime thriller talk about working on the film. 'No Sudden Move,' Steven Soderbergh's new crime thriller, is set in Detroit in 1954, and the film boasts a very impressive cast. Don Cheadle, Benecio Del Toro, and Kieran Culkin play a trio of hoods, Brendan Fraser plays the man that put the trio together, and David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, and Noah Jupe play the family that the hoods take hostage. Bill Duke and Ray Liotta play crime lords, and Jon Hamm plays the detective trying to get to the bottom of it all. The cast of the movie took some time to tell us about their characters and the movie's twists and turns.

