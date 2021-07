Boris Johnson has been accused of doing nothing to stop racist abuse of the England team by weakening and delaying legislation to police online hate speech. Labour accused the prime minister of offering only "warm words and gigantic England flags" while actually turning a "blind eye" to abuse.Mr Johnson on Monday issued a statement condemning fans' racist abuse of players following Italy's Euro 2020 final defeat on penalties at Wembley on Sunday night.But the opposition says he is not using the powers he has to help stop the abuse, which saw England players compared to slaves and the use of...