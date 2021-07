As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to widen its foothold in the State of Alaska, Seward is no exception to the increase in reported positive coronavirus tests. After the city enjoyed a virtually coronavirus free June, local cases began appearing at the beginning of this month, with a continual rise in case numbers since. The current active case count stands at 52 as of Friday, 25 of which were added Thursday and Friday, bringing the new total active cases to within four of the city’s all-time high of 56 last November.