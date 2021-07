Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors has added €124 million ($146 million) in capital commitments from one existing client and six new investors in the past 12 months. The lion’s share of the capital — some €110 million ($129 million) — will be invested in Bouwinvest’s Dutch Residential Fund, with the remaining €14 million ($16 million) allocated to its Dutch Retail Fund. The residential fund consists of more than 18,000 residential units located across economically vibrant cities in the Netherlands. According to Bouwinvest, existing investors in the Dutch Residential Fund have transferred €400 million ($470 million) in shareholdings within the vehicle.