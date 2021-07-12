Cancel
Warner Bros. Drops Massive Space Jam NFT Collection

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Jam: A New Legacy is the biggest non-fungible (NFT) token collection for a movie ever with nearly 100,000 items up for sale. Warner Bros. sent a shockwave through the NFT word on Monday with the announcement of a new NFT collection tied to the soon-to-be-released Space Jam sequel, Variety reports. The collection contains a staggering 91,000 limited-edition NFTs featuring characters from the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, including future NBA first-ballot Hall-of-Famer LeBron James. Eight Looney Toons characters will be featured including Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig.

