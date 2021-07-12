‘Black Widow’ Writer Eric Pearson Opens Up About Taskmaster Twist
Black Widow writer Eric Pearson talked about changing Taskmaster’s identity from the comics in the latest Marvel Studios film. One of the biggest mysteries heading into Black Widow was the identity of Taskmaster, who is Tony Masters in the comics. In Black Widow, Taskmaster is revealed to be Dreykov’s daughter, who Natasha thought she killed years ago. Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed to ComicBook.com that Tony Maters was Taskmaster in previous drafts:heroichollywood.com
