Cell Phones

Release an app for AppGallery in China region

xda-developers
 16 days ago

In order to publish an application for China we need to get a Software Copyright Certificate https://forums.developer.huawei.com/forumPortal/en/topic/0203480680985250017. So basically we need to register our application. Registration site https://ccopyright.com.cn/. First, we need to apply for developer authorization https://register.ccopyright.com.cn/real.html#/realApplyPeople. I am stuck on it, so I have not yet reached the registration...

Video GamesBusiness Insider

My Talking Angela 2 is Here and Heads Straight to AppGallery

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- My Talking Angela 2, the sequel to the popular virtual pet mobile game, My Talking Angela, has launched on AppGallery. The game follows the success of the original version, which attracted several million downloads. The new game from Outfit7, a global leader in virtual pet mobile games, became available simultaneously with other major app stores, cementing AppGallery as the world's third largest app platform.
Internettexomashomepage.com

China launches 6-month campaign to clean up apps

BEIJING (AP) — China’s industry ministry has announced a 6-month campaign to clean up what it says are serious problems with internet apps violating consumer rights, cyber security and “disturbing market order.”. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an online notice that, among other things, companies must...
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Zoom Releases Apps, Events Features

Zoom, the video conferencing platform popularized during the pandemic for everything from virtual family gatherings to work and school collaboration, announced the release Wednesday (July 21) of Zoom Apps and Zoom Events. Zoom Apps allows users to integrate third-party apps into online meetings. To date, Zoom offers more than 50...
Energy IndustryCoinDesk

China Releases First Carbon Offset on Ant Group Blockchain: Report

Tianjin released China’s first blockchain-based carbon offset certificate, Binhai Times reported, days after the world’s second-largest economy launched its national carbon market. The city's emission rights exchange announced the news at a conference on fintech and green finance held on July 15. The offset is built using AntChain, fintech giant...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Neurotechnology Releases Mobile App For SentiSight.ai

The new mobile app complements the online dashboard by providing a convenient way for users to use their trained or pre-trained SentiSight.ai models from their phone. Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, has released a SentiSight.ai mobile app that enables users to easily use image recognition models from their phone. SentiSight.ai enables users to build, train and deploy image recognition models without the need of an understanding of AI or deep learning. The app serves as a useful companion to the SentiSight.ai online platform, which itself has received a recent update.
pocketgamer.com

Homeworld Mobile regional beta released in Canada

Homeworld Mobile was announced way back in 2019 during PAX West. It took the developers a fair bit of time, but the game's regional beta has just launched, and things are looking pretty good. The developers, on their official website, stated that they have just launched the regional beta of...
Japanworldatlas.com

Special Administrative Regions Of China

The People’s Republic of China has two distinct territories known as Special Administrative Regions (SARs). These territories are known as Hong Kong and Macau. Both are located along the coast of southern China. In fact, they are just 60 km from each other. Hong Kong is located on the eastern side of the Pearl River Estuary, while Macau is on the western side of it. Both Hong Kong and Macau were formerly European colonies that were returned to Chinese sovereignty. Both SARs also have a certain degree of economic and political autonomy, as opposed to other provinces and autonomous regions of China. Hong Kong is larger and much more populous than Macau. It is also one of the most important centers of economic activity in the world. For its part, Macau does not boast the same level of economic importance as Hong Kong, though it is a popular tourist destination, as well as a mecca for gambling.
EconomyForbes

Diverging China Returns, PBOC Releases Report On E-CNY

Asia was a sea of red following concerns about the spread of the delta variant and US equities’ poor performance on Friday, though volumes were light. Chinese investors located in China were less pessimistic as the Mainland market was off, but only by a touch. Foreign investors in China, who mostly use Hong Kong and US shares, were much more pessimistic, which is not surprising given the constant barrage of negative headlines in the US.
Economymining.com

Copper price rises as China decides to release less reserve than expected

The copper price rose on Thursday, as China decided to release fewer reserves metals than expected. Copper for delivery in September rose 1.6% from Wednesday’s settlement price, touching $4.343 per pound ($9,554 per tonne) midday Thursday on the Comex market in New York. The most-traded August copper contract on the...
Technologyxda-developers

Mi 11 Ultra China rom to EUROM/Global queries

Hi guys! just a couple of questions. I have been reading some of the Q and A on mi 11 ultra in the forums and have some questions of my own for clearer info for me. I will be unlocking my bootloader today so here's my questions. 1. If I'm...
Economydallassun.com

China releases first negative list for cross-border services trade

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has released a negative list for cross-border trade in services in the southern island province of Hainan, the first negative list for services trade in the country. The list outlines 70 special management measures in 11 categories for overseas services...
Computersphoronix.com

Ultra App Kit 1.1 Released As New Cross-Platform UI Toolkit

Ultra App Kit is a new cross-platform, user interface toolkit option focused on satisfying the needs of game engines/tooling but also covering needs for other desktop GUI applications. Sunday's release of Ultra App Kit 1.1 delivers on Linux and macOS support complementing its prior Windows support. Josh Klint of the...
Environmenteturbonews.com

Typhoon In-Fa cripples Shanghai region in China

Dozens of ships have been evacuated from a busy port south of Shanghai. Typhoon In-Fa made landfall. Torrential downpours dumped a year’s worth of rain in just three days last week in the central province of Henan, killing at least 58 people. Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports canceled hundreds...

