Release an app for AppGallery in China region
In order to publish an application for China we need to get a Software Copyright Certificate https://forums.developer.huawei.com/forumPortal/en/topic/0203480680985250017. So basically we need to register our application. Registration site https://ccopyright.com.cn/. First, we need to apply for developer authorization https://register.ccopyright.com.cn/real.html#/realApplyPeople. I am stuck on it, so I have not yet reached the registration...forum.xda-developers.com
