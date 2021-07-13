Targeting KRAS4A splicing through the RBM39/DCAF15 pathway inhibits cancer stem cells

The dysregulated microRNAs (miRNAs) are involved in diabetic retinopathy progression. Epithelial mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cell permeability are important events in diabetic retinopathy. However, the function and mechanism of miR-195 in EMT and cell permeability in diabetic retinopathy remain largely unclear. Diabetic retinopathy models were established using streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-stimulated ARPE-19 cells. Retina injury was investigated by hematoxylin–eosin (HE) staining. EMT and cell permeability were analyzed by western blotting, immunofluorescence, wound healing, and FITC-dextran assays. MiR-195 expression was detected via qRT-PCR. YY1, VEGFA, Snail1, and Smurf2 levels were detected via western blotting. The interaction relationship was analyzed via ChIP, Co-IP, or dual-luciferase reporter assay. The retina injury, EMT, and cell permeability were induced in STZ-induced diabetic mice. HG induced EMT and cell permeability in ARPE-19 cells. MiR-195, YY1, VEGFA, and Snail1 levels were enhanced, but Smurf2 abundance was reduced in STZ-induced diabetic mice and HG-stimulated ARPE-19 cells. VEGFA knockdown decreased Snail1 expression and attenuated HG-induced EMT and cell permeability. YY1 silence reduced VEGFA and Snail1 expression, and mitigated HG-induced EMT and cell permeability. YY1 could bind with VEGFA and Snail1, and it was degraded via Smurf2-mediated ubiquitination. MiR-195 knockdown upregulated Smurf2 to decrease YY1 expression and inhibited HG-induced EMT and cell permeability. MiR-195 targeted Smurf2, increased expression of YY1, VEGFA, and Snail1, and promoted HG-induced EMT and cell permeability. MiR-195 promotes EMT and cell permeability of HG-stimulated ARPE-19 cells by increasing VEGFA/Snail1 via inhibiting the Smurf2-mediated ubiquitination of YY1.
