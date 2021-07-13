Targeting KRAS4A splicing through the RBM39/DCAF15 pathway inhibits cancer stem cells

Parkinson’s disease (PD), one of the most common neurodegenerative disorders, is characterized by progressive neurodegeneration of dopaminergic (DA) neurons in the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNpc). DJ-1 acts essential roles in neuronal protection and anti-neuroinflammatory response, and its loss of function is tightly associated with a familial recessive form of PD. However, the molecular mechanism of DJ-1 involved in neuroinflammation is largely unclear. Here, we found that wild-type DJ-1, rather than the pathogenic L166P mutant DJ-1, directly binds to the subunit p65 of nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) in the cytoplasm, and loss of DJ-1 promotes p65 nuclear translocation by facilitating the dissociation between p65 and NF-κB inhibitor α (IκBα). DJ-1 knockout (DJ-1−/−) mice exhibit more microglial activation compared with wild-type littermate controls, especially in response to lipopolysaccharide (LPS) treatment. In cellular models, knockdown of DJ-1 significantly upregulates the gene expression and increases the release of LPS-treated inflammatory cytokines in primary microglia and BV2 cells. Furthermore, DJ-1 deficiency in microglia significantly enhances the neuronal toxicity in response to LPS stimulus. In addition, pharmacological blockage of NF-κB nuclear translocation by SN-50 prevents microglial activation and alleviates the damage of DA neurons induced by microglial DJ-1 deficiency in vivo and in vitro. Thus, our data illustrate a novel mechanism by which DJ-1 facilitates the interaction between IκBα and p65 by binding to p65 in microglia, and thus repressing microglial activation and exhibiting the protection of DA neurons from neuroinflammation-mediated injury in PD.