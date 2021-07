Today, Vivaldi is releasing version 4.1 of its browser. The two key new features are Accordian Tabs and Command Chains. Tab Stacks aren’t a new feature in Vivaldi 4.1. You can already use them in two different styles: Compact and Two-level, the latter of which is the default. You can create a Tab Stack just by dragging a tab on top of another, and then if you click on the group, the browser creates a second row of tabs for the ones in your Stack. With Compact, it just shows bars on top of the tab that let you cycle between them.