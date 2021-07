WhatsApp users, your most requested feature is finally becoming a reality: multi-device support. We don’t know why it took them so long to implement such a basic thing, but as they say, better late than never. WhatsApp has been dropping hints about the multi-device since last year. But it wasn’t until last month that we received a confirmation from none other than Facebook premier Mark Zuckerberg that multi-device support would roll out for everyone in the coming months. As promised, the company is now finally rolling out the cross-device experience for a few WhatsApp beta users.