VPN stands for Virtual Private Network and is an essential tool for anyone who wants to keep their internet activity private and secure. A VPN can help you browse the web privately, mask your actual location while browsing the web for added privacy, unblock certain websites that may be blocked in your country, or access geo-restricted websites or content that may be available in a different country but not in yours. For example, Netflix is different in the US than it is in India. So if you’re in the US and want to watch Indian shows and movies, you can use a VPN to change your location to India and enjoy the local content.