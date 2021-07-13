Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

A Quick Introduction about How to Implement Sound Detection

xda-developers
 13 days ago

For some apps, it's necessary to have a function called sound detection that can recognize sounds like knocks on the door, rings of the doorbell, and car horns. Developing such a function can be costly for small- and medium-sized developers, so what should they do in this situation?. There's no...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Appgallery Connect#Json#Androidmanifest Xml#Mlsounddectlistener
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Huawei
Related
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Here’s how developers can implement the Google Translate API in their apps

Even if most of us can’t travel as we once did, the world is a more accessible place, at least online. Business people may not be attending international conferences or flying around the world for meetings so much. But in many respects, businesses are finding that they can access and develop foreign markets by localizing their websites and apps to speak the language of locals and adapt to their standards. Developers can play an integral role in the localization process.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Using Analytics Kit's Uninstallation Analysis to Reduce User Churn

As operations costs continue to rise, we are paying more attention to retained users in our app than to churned users. From the operations angle, churned users include both inactive users and users who have uninstalled an app. Although the retention rate reveals the user churn status, it cannot tell us why users chose to uninstall an app.
Softwarexda-developers

Audio File Transcription, for Super-Efficient Recording

Converting audio into text has a wide range of applications: generating video subtitles, taking meeting minutes, and writing interview transcripts. HUAWEI ML Kit's service makes doing so easier than ever before, converting audio files into meticulously accurate text, with correct punctuation as well!. Actual Effects. Build and run an app...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Delivery Failures still irritating you? Try Out HUAWEI In-App Purchases Right Now!

A delivery failure refers to a situation where a user does not receive the item they have purchased. A user purchases a virtual product or service within an app, but the user does not receive the purchased item due to an error (such as network exception or process termination) occurring in data synchronization between the app and the in-app purchases server.
ComputersEmbedded.com

How to implement AI of Things (AIoT) on MCUs

Implementation of AI on resource-constrained MCUs to enable AIoT will increase exponentially in new applications as MCUs push the boundary on performance and blur the line between MCUs and MPUs. In my previous article, I highlighted the growing trend enabling more and more artificial intelligence (AI) in internet of (IoT)...
Computersxda-developers

Microsoft starts talking about Windows 365 pricing

This week at its Inspire 2021 partner conference, Microsoft announced Windows 365, its Windows 10 and Windows 11 subscription offering in the cloud. At the time, the company said that Windows 365 pricing would be made public when the service is available on August 2, but it did let one detail slip in a session.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Xiaomi’s upcoming Android tablet receives FCC certification

Xiaomi is working on a trio of high-end Android tablets. Over the last few months, we’ve seen plenty of details about the tablets, including their codenames, hardware specifications, and more. A few weeks ago, we also got our first look at an Apple Magic Keyboard-like accessory for the upcoming tablets. While Xiaomi still hasn’t made any official announcements about the rumored Mi Pad 5 series, one of the tablets in the lineup has now received FCC certification.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

WhatsApp multi-device support goes live for select beta users

WhatsApp users, your most requested feature is finally becoming a reality: multi-device support. We don’t know why it took them so long to implement such a basic thing, but as they say, better late than never. WhatsApp has been dropping hints about the multi-device since last year. But it wasn’t until last month that we received a confirmation from none other than Facebook premier Mark Zuckerberg that multi-device support would roll out for everyone in the coming months. As promised, the company is now finally rolling out the cross-device experience for a few WhatsApp beta users.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Huawei HMS Core 6.0 Set for Global Release

[July 15, 2021] Huawei launched HMS Core 6.0 today to global app developers, bringing multiple new open capabilities and updating some existing services and features. As of now, HMS Core (APK) on all user devices has been updated to the 6.0 version. You can access HUAWEI Developers anytime to get the new services and features.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft announces Windows 365, a subscription service for Windows 11 in the cloud

At its Inspire partner conference, Microsoft is announcing Windows 365. Indeed, it’s exactly what it sounds like; it’s a paid subscription service for Windows. But let’s get one thing out of the way. It’s not for consumers. This is a business product that’s going to let you stream Windows 10 or Windows 11. It’s like what Microsoft did with Xbox Cloud Gaming, but for productivity.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

[OFFICIAL][Eleven]SuperiorOS Xcalibur For X01BD

* Your warranty is now void. * We are not responsible for anything that may happen to your phone by installing any custom ROMs and/or kernels. * You do it at your own risk and take the responsibility upon yourself and you are not to blame us or XDA and its respected developers.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to quickly insert contact information into a Word document

When you need to insert contact information that's in Outlook's Address Book into a Word document, add the Address Book to Microsoft Word!. Lots of Microsoft Word documents contain contact information—at the very least, a name and address. If that contact information is in Outlook, you can save yourself a bit of trouble by using Outlook's Address Book inside Word to enter the name and address. You might need to format the inserted information in some way, but you won't have to look the information up, write it down on a sticky note, and then manually type it into the Word document. Using the Address Book also eliminates the possibility of typos (unless of course the contact information in Outlook contains a typo). In this article, I'll show you how to add the Address Book to Word's Quick Access Toolbar so you can quickly add contact information into a Word document.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

ZenFone Zoom S firmware (ZE553KL) won´t update from android 6.0 to 8.0

Model Name: ZenFone Zoom S (ZE553KL) Firmware Version: Currently has android 6.0 or don´t know where to find this out. APP Name & APP Version that are not working: Outlook app, bank app, Amazon ourchases app, Post service app all say " Your device isn´t compatible with this version". Require android 7.0 or 8.0.
Softwarevmware.com

The generated JDBC URL failed to connect to the vCenter Server database.

I'm trying to migrate vCenter Server; so, I setup a new Windows machine and setup SQL Server 2012 (r2?) on it and restored the database and created users/logins to match what's on the old machine. From the vCenter Server 5.5 iso file that is mounted as a DVD, I ran each of the components. It seemed to go fine until I got to vCenter Server and chose to use an existing database. It found the DSN for the database in question. But then I got an error: "The generated JDBC URL failed to connect to the vCenter Server database." The URL is like: jdbc:sqlserver://MyServer;databaseName\=virtctr.
Softwaregitconnected.com

E2E testing with Playwright

Single API to automate Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit. Capable automation for single-page apps that rely on the modern…. Auto-wait for elements to be ready before executing actions (like click, fill) Intercept network activity for stubbing and mocking network requests. Features I like. 1. Codegen 💪. Codegen is a powerful tool...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Detect Memory Leakage in Your Python Application

It’s interesting to see how we improved measuring algorithm performance in python. About a decade ago, when I started coding in python, I stored time into variables at different points in my code. It is the ugliest way for sure, but at that time, I thought I’m smart. A couple...
Softwarethreatpost.com

Microsoft Rushes Fix for ‘PetitPotam’ Attack PoC

Microsoft releases mitigations for a Windows NT LAN Manager exploit that forces remote Windows systems to reveal password hashes that can be easily cracked. Microsoft was quick to respond with a fix to an attack dubbed “PetitPotam” that could force remote Windows systems to reveal password hashes that could then be easily cracked. To thwart an attack, Microsoft recommends system administrators stop using the now deprecated Windows NT LAN Manager (NTLM).

Comments / 0

Community Policy