A Quick Introduction about How to Implement Sound Detection

When you need to insert contact information that's in Outlook's Address Book into a Word document, add the Address Book to Microsoft Word!. Lots of Microsoft Word documents contain contact information—at the very least, a name and address. If that contact information is in Outlook, you can save yourself a bit of trouble by using Outlook's Address Book inside Word to enter the name and address. You might need to format the inserted information in some way, but you won't have to look the information up, write it down on a sticky note, and then manually type it into the Word document. Using the Address Book also eliminates the possibility of typos (unless of course the contact information in Outlook contains a typo). In this article, I'll show you how to add the Address Book to Word's Quick Access Toolbar so you can quickly add contact information into a Word document.