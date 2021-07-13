Disney’s Halloween Festival Coming to Disneyland Paris on October 1
Disneyland Paris will begin its Halloween festivities on October 1st when Disney’s Halloween Festival will begin this year. This Halloween festival will continue through November 7, 2021. It will include seasonal decorations and a whole lot of other fun festive offerings. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios will be full of Disney Villains that include Maleficent, Captain Hook, Jafar, Cruella, and other Disney Characters that will be dressed in their Halloween costumes.dapsmagic.com
