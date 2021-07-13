Disney’s Halloween Festival Coming to Disneyland Paris on October 1

Disney has removed racist depictions of indigenous people from the Jungle Cruise ride at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. The ride, which takes visitors on a tour along rivers in Asia, Africa and South America, has been criticised for its portrayal of indigenous people for decades.From 16 July, the ride will reopen with newly introduced changes that Disney claims will “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us”. Chris Beatty, Disney’s Imagineering creative portfolio executive, said in a statement: “This is not a re-envisioning of the entire attraction. It’s the Jungle Cruise you...