How Women in Leadership are Shaking Up Tax: Podcast
There are many women in finance these days, but there’s still a huge gap in the number of women in leadership roles. According to the Financial and Accounting Women’s Alliance, women represent 50% of all full time staff at CPA firms, but make up just 27% of partners and principals. Even though more and more women are entering the tax and accounting professions, women are still vastly underrepresented in management and leadership roles. What will it take to buck that trend?news.bloombergtax.com
