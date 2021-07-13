Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Women in Leadership are Shaking Up Tax: Podcast

bloombergtax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many women in finance these days, but there’s still a huge gap in the number of women in leadership roles. According to the Financial and Accounting Women’s Alliance, women represent 50% of all full time staff at CPA firms, but make up just 27% of partners and principals. Even though more and more women are entering the tax and accounting professions, women are still vastly underrepresented in management and leadership roles. What will it take to buck that trend?

news.bloombergtax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Professions#Pwc#Tax And Assurance#Apple Podcasts Stitcher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
Related
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
smallbusinessbrain

Women in Leadership: Useful Techniques for Great Female Managers

Female entrepreneurs are making great strides over the past two decades. So female managers become successful in leading big companies. Women in leadership positions are indeed on the rise and are making a huge impact on the world economy. However, being a successful business woman or female manager is no easy feat. Creating, managing, and maintaining a successful business requires countless hours of hard work, dedication, and passion. Moreover, despite the modernization of the world, women entrepreneurship still faces unique challenges.
BusinessLaw.com

Leadership Succession Planning Increasingly Pushes Women to the Top

New York firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler has a history of women leaders, but the Am Law 200 firms stands out in 2021 with co-chair and managing partner Lisa Cleary backed by an all-woman C-suite. Patterson Belknap may be unusual, but when considering diversity and inclusion, and leadership succession—both...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Kazunori Suzuki is Professor of Finance at Waseda Business School. This post is based on a recent paper by Professor Suzuki; Marco Becht, Professor of Finance at Université Libre de Bruxelles; Julian Franks, Professor of Finance at London Business School; and Hideaki Miyajima, Professor of Commerce at Waseda Business School.
Miami, FLfiu.edu

Power-Up conference spotlights women’s leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

The effects of COVID-19 have been felt throughout the hospitality industry. To address these challenges, FIU’s Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference held earlier this summer focused on surviving and thriving through the pandemic and whatever new normal comes next. The virtual session on July 8 featured women leaders whose businesses...
EconomyMedPage Today

Thoughts on Great Leadership; Improving Your Tax Strategies

— Must-reads about the latest news and trends in healthcare careers. Welcome to this week's edition of Healthcare Career Insights. This weekly roundup highlights healthcare career-related articles culled from across the web to help you learn what's next. Leave your organization better than you found it and other leadership tips...
Computer Sciencehawkinsashcpas.com

Podcast: Research and Development Tax Credit, Part 2

Previously we talked about the benefits of the Research and Development tax credit, how it is one of the most substantial incentives under U.S. tax law, and that many different types of businesses will qualify to be able to take the credit. In this episode, we’ll go more in-depth about...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

‘Economically and morally wrong’: 660,000 key workers will be hit when universal credit uplift ends, report says

More than 660,000 low-paid key workers, including nurses, supermarket staff and social carers, will be among millions of people affected when the universal credit uplift ends in the autumn, new figures suggest.London, the south east and the north west have the highest numbers of key workers on universal credit, according to research by the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA).A union leader said 30 September was set to be a “bleak day” for workers when the temporary £20-a-week increase is stopped.The large number of key workers receiving universal credit is symptomatic of issues with in-work poverty, said the...
odwyerpr.com

IPG DXTRA's Talbot Shifts to MSL

Lisa Talbot, who was chief strategy officer for IPG DXTRA and health strategy chief at Weber Shandwick, has joined MSL US as chief client officer, a new post at the Publicis Groupe unit. Based in New York, she will report to CEO Diana Littman and oversee the firm’s practice leads.
EconomyTechCrunch

As China shakes up regulations, tech companies suffer

Then over the weekend, the rumors became reality, and the impact is still being felt today in the global markets. But there’s more. China is also bringing new regulatory pressure on food-delivery companies and Tencent Music. More precisely, we’ve seen successive market-dynamic-changing moves from the Chinese government in the last few days, coming as 2021 had already proved to be a turbulent environment for China-based technology companies.
Career Development & AdviceWorcester Business Journal

Shake up your recruiting methods

When Talent Works interviewed 200 tech leaders in New England to determine the state of hiring tech talent, we found nearly 80% prefer to hire from their alma mater or previous companies. In the same survey, 90% of leaders said they were dedicated to hiring diverse and female tech talent.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Financial Services Consulting Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Bain & Company, KPMG, Deloitte

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Financial Services Consulting Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy