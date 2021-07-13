MLB Draft Day Two Recap: Diamondbacks pick up some college bats early then finish with lottery ticket arms
2 (42) - Ryan Bliss, SS, Auburn University. Bliss will most certainly move over to the keystone position once turning pro due to the lack of arm strength necessary to stick to shortstop. While shorter in stature at 5’9” 165, he has added more lift to his swing as a junior and could project to average power down the road. Compared to Lawlar’s very smooth and effortless swing, Bliss has a big leg kick and really strides into the ball similar to Alek Thomas. Bliss likely profiles as a bottom of the order hitter in a good lineup and occasionally seeing time higher up against left handed pitchers.www.azsnakepit.com
