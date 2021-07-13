Handmade Personalized Cafetiere and Cup Set
With a bright color scheme, the handmade cafetiere and cup set enhances your mood when you enjoy your coffee time, and optional personalization makes it one-of-a-kind. This is a set of beautifully crafted French press coffee maker handmade by Becky Broome, a British handicraft studio. As shown in the images, the set includes a ceramic cafetiere and coffee mug. With the delighted color scheme and smooth detailing, the coffee maker and cup set complements to your interior style.gadgetsin.com
