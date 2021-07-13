L.A. County Sees Increase in COVID Outbreaks
L.A. County Health Department is currently investigating 55 ongoing outbreaks; a 25% increase from the 44 ongoing outbreak investigations reported a month ago. While the increase in outbreak investigations is concerning, Public Health notes the number of outbreaks is still much lower than the 1,130 outbreak investigations that were reported in mid-February. Of the outbreak investigations reported today, 80% are related to outbreaks in healthcare and residential workplaces.www.coloradoboulevard.net
Comments / 0