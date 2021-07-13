Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

L.A. County Sees Increase in COVID Outbreaks

By News Desk
coloradoboulevard.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A. County Health Department is currently investigating 55 ongoing outbreaks; a 25% increase from the 44 ongoing outbreak investigations reported a month ago. While the increase in outbreak investigations is concerning, Public Health notes the number of outbreaks is still much lower than the 1,130 outbreak investigations that were reported in mid-February. Of the outbreak investigations reported today, 80% are related to outbreaks in healthcare and residential workplaces.

www.coloradoboulevard.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Outbreaks#Community Health#Covid#Employers Employers#Publichealth Lacounty Gov#Ann Hunnewell Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Requires Unvaccinated Residential Care Staff Be Tested At Beginning Of Every Shift

(CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released update guidance Friday for residential care facilities serving older adults and people with disabilities. The state is now requiring facilities to rapid test unvaccinated staff daily for COVID-19 at the beginning of each shift. Unvaccinated residents who leave facilities overnight must be tested upon their return as well. The mandate applies to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living residences, intermediate care facilities, and group homes. “Residential care and nursing home communities have been on the front-line of mitigating COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and these added infection prevention measures will help us combat variants of concern and rising cases when they occur,” said Randy Kuykendall, Director of CDPHE’s Health Facilities and EMS Division. (credit: CBS) The new rules come as health officials wrestle with increasing concerns about the efficiency of the Delta variant‘s airborne transmission and the growing numbers of hospitalizations in Colorado counties with the lowest rates of vaccination.    
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Hospitalizations increasing as L.A. County reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,089 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with hospitalizations rising as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. There are 716 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 452 on July 16, officials said. The county also reported four new deaths, bringing the total to 24,628 fatalities since the pandemic began early last year.
King County, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

Covid-19 Cases Increasing in King County: Public Health Says Vaccination Continues to be Our Best Protection

After weeks at some of the lowest levels of COVID-19 since last year, the number of COVID-19 cases and the size of outbreaks in King County have begun to rise again. An uptick is not unexpected as restrictions on activities are relaxed, but the rising numbers should prompt all of us – vaccinated as well as unvaccinated – to take extra precautions.
Public HealthPosted by
WJCT News

Fayette Health Department Official Says Public Health Is About The Vaccinated And Un-Vaccinated

Fayette County Health Department Spokesman Kevin Hall says the coronavirus Delta variant is certainly causing most of the infections in Lexington now. He noted almost a quarter of COVID cases in July have been of a break-through variety. That’s when a vaccinated person tests positive for the virus. Hall added most often the vaccinated person suffers little or no significant symptoms.
Tioga County, NYMorning Times

Tioga County Public Health gives COVID-19 update

The Tioga County Public Health Department continues to monitor COVID-19 cases and plan for the fall and winter seasons, according to a press release from the department. “We are keeping a close eye on the COVID variants, of which there are many; however, not all these variants pose a concern, due to the way that they mutate. For a complete listing of variants, visit cov-lineages.org,” the press release said.
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

County, state health care leaders launch health care assessment

Health care leaders across the county and state are preparing to launch a comprehensive health care needs assessment unlike any before it. The assessment will be conducted by Hilo Medical Center Foundation, Hawaii State Rural Health Association, Community First, the state Department of Health, Hawaii County and the Hawaii Island Rural Health Association.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Active COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have climbed by one-third since the beginning of the week, and they've doubled in Burleigh-Morton counties in that time span. The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 241 active cases statewide, with 66 of them in the Bismarck-Mandan region. The state...
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Delta variant is here: Dr. Doohan says COVID response ‘has changed’ as cases surge

MENDOCINO Co, 7/24/21 — California ended the Blueprint for Safer Economy map and its colored tier system in June, but in a news conference Friday, July 23, county officials couldn’t help but refer to “old terminology” to describe the surge in COVID cases the county is seeing — which would place Mendocino County in the state’s most restrictive purple tier.
Los Angeles County, CAtalesbuzz.com

10 New Deaths, 2600 New Positive Cases – Talesbuzz

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 10 new deaths from Covid-19, and 2,600 new positive cases. While the number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting, today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,624 deaths and 1,281,760 positive cases.
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Local health officials urge COVID vaccination

SCK Health in Arkansas City is urging citizens to take the COVID-19 delta variant seriously. Information presented by CEO Jeff Bowman during Thursday’s board meeting stated that the delta variant was spreading at a rate that was 225 percent faster than the original version of the virus. Bowman said that...
King County, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Face coverings again recommended for indoor public settings

Public Health – Seattle & King County now recommends that all county residents 5 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor public settings. This extra layer of protection will help us all stay safer, including those who are unvaccinated, such as the 300,000...
Long Beach, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: 3,058 New COVID Cases in Just Ten Days

L.A. County Health Department confirmed 3,058 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 23, marking the third day in a row with more than 2,500 cases reported in a day. Over the last four days more than 10,000 cases were reported. There are 655 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized; an...
Alabama Statewtvy.com

SE Health sees “significant” increase in COVID hospitalizations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The majority of the state of Alabama is listed as “very high risk” for COVID-19, including each county in the Wiregrass. While this indicator is due to an increase in cases, another problem is also growing quickly: hospitalizations. The Wiregrass is seeing that increase. On Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy