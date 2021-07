Curtain holdbacks, or tiebacks, can make a world of difference when it comes to beautifying your living space. These nifty hooks neatly gather and keep your curtains open so that you can control how much natural light streams into the room. They can also help keep your curtains clean and reduce wear and tear over the years. Curtain holdbacks come in a variety of styles, shapes, and materials, so if you're feeling overwhelmed in your search for the right ones, we're here to help. Read on to check out some of our favorite options on the market.