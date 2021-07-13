Tool Ring Wearable Titanium Multi-Tool

NEWS – If you’re a regular here (and if not, you should be!), you’ll remember that I showed you a rodless fishing reel a couple of weeks ago. I thought it was cool because it was super compact and a great little addition to a bugout bag or EDC. But today, I have one that looks even better because it’s not made of plastic. It’s the xREEL from Exotac and it features an aluminum housing with a built-in storage compartment for hooks, lures, bobbers, and more. Exotac is an established EDC gear company that is known for its quality products and the xREEL looks well-made and well-designed. If you’d like more info on the xREEL, head over to exotac.com where you can buy one for $89.95. Also be sure and check out some of their other EDC gear on their Amazon store.