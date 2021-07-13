Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Tool Ring Wearable Titanium Multi-Tool

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe featured lots of nice multitools, but Tool Ring is the first wearable titanium multi-tool that we’ve ever seen to bring several practical tools onto a finger as complementing to your personal style with multiple optional coatings. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Tool Ring is an...

gadgetsin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Tool#Design#Tool Kit#Titanium#Multi Tool#Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
HobbiesThe Gadgeteer

xREEL is a small rodless fishing reel that’s perfect for your EDC

NEWS – If you’re a regular here (and if not, you should be!), you’ll remember that I showed you a rodless fishing reel a couple of weeks ago. I thought it was cool because it was super compact and a great little addition to a bugout bag or EDC. But today, I have one that looks even better because it’s not made of plastic. It’s the xREEL from Exotac and it features an aluminum housing with a built-in storage compartment for hooks, lures, bobbers, and more. Exotac is an established EDC gear company that is known for its quality products and the xREEL looks well-made and well-designed. If you’d like more info on the xREEL, head over to exotac.com where you can buy one for $89.95. Also be sure and check out some of their other EDC gear on their Amazon store.
Technologyhackaday.com

DeWalt Literal Hack Upgrades Battery

There are several important decisions you make in your life: Coke or Pepsi; vi or emacs; PC or Mac. But, lately, you need to pick a battery ecosystem for your tools. DeWalt? Black & Decker? Or just cheapies from Harbor Freight? But what happens when your vendor of choice changes their batteries? That’s the situation [jleslie48] found when a DeWalt 14.4V battery died. All the new tools require 18V batteries, so buying an old battery for one tool didn’t make sense. Time to literally hack the old tool to accept the new battery.
Electronicsmedinacountylife.com

8 Tips for Safely Operating Battery-Powered Tools

(Family Features) Battery-powered power tools make it convenient and efficient to tackle chores around the house and job site. While batteries eliminate the risks associated with electricity, they come with their own requirements for safe use and handling. You can take additional steps to ensure your batteries are up to...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Wearable finger wrap powers small electronics during sleep

One of the biggest challenges in small wearable devices is getting a battery inside large enough to power them reliably without making it too bulky and heavy for comfort. Researchers at UC San Diego have developed a new wearable device that turns the touch of a finger into a source of power for small electronics and sensors. The thin and flexible strip can be worn on a fingertip and can generate small amounts of electricity when the wearer’s finger sweats or presses on it.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Logitech Circle View Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit

Logitech Circle View smart video doorbell will be the latest addition to your Apple HomeKit-powered smart home system. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. Logitech Circle View measures ‎4.68 x 1.65 x 1.1 inches and weighs ‎5.3 ounces. As shown in the images, the smart...
CarsPosted by
Gadget Flow

flying tent all-in-one hammock combines 4 functions in 1 useful, lightweight design

Get everything you need for comfortable outdoor sleep with the flying tent all-in-one hammock. This camping gadget combines a hammock tent, BIVI tent, hammock, and poncho in one product. That way, you won’t have to take multiple gadgets with you when you camp. Best of all, high-quality materials—like waterproof ripstop nylon and tear-resistant PU-coated nylon—keep this all-in-one hammock durable and reliable. What’s more, this hammock only weighs 5.4 pounds with all its supplies. Yet, it still has a capacity of up to 264 lbs. It’s ideal for users up to 6’7″ and is best for single-person, 3-season use. Moreover, the bottom’s tear-resistant PU-coated nylon boasts a 5,000 mm hydrostatic head rate, keeping water out. Moreover, with mosquito protection thanks to the fine hole mesh, you stay free from bites. Finally, all fabrics are oeko-tex 100 certified.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Roccat Torch Studio-Grade USB Microphone with 3 Pick-up Patterns

Roccat has released Torch, a studio-grade USB microphone. With 3 pick-up patterns, the condenser microphone fits different purposes like gaming, live streaming and more. Roccat Torch is a high-performance USB condenser microphone that weighs ‎1.94 pounds. As shown in the images, the USB microphone delivers an audio mixer-style base for stability and intuitive controls. Meanwhile, 3 built-in RGB lighting zones not only add some lighting effects onto your desktop, but also show you the mode you select.
Electronicshackaday.com

Big 3D-Printed Lamp Tries Some New Features

In lamp design, bulbs are usually given generous clearances because they get hot during use. LED bulbs however give off comparatively little heat, which opens a few new doors. [Mark Rehorst] created this huge 3D printed lamp, made with his custom 3D printer and a hefty 1 mm diameter nozzle, and the resulting device not only looks great, but shows off a few neat design features.
CarsRideApart

French Gear Maker Bagster Introduces D-Line Smart Storage Pouch

Finding places to put your most important items while you’re on your bike can be a struggle. Sure, most motorcycle jackets have pockets—but maybe you don’t like sticking things in your pockets. Maybe the pockets on your favorite jacket just aren’t big enough for many smartphones in 2021. Sure, you could use a little tank bag, tail pack, or backpack, but then again, maybe you just don’t want to.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Vaughan 15-inch Multi-Function Demolition Tool $21.24

Amazon has the Gorilla Grip Rug Gripper Reusable Pads (16-Piece) for a low $21.24. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $23.92 so you save 11% off with this deal. Proven and tested for durability and function in real world conditions. Made to withstand even the toughest jobs.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

This cordless stick vacuum is super quiet at just 65 dB, keeping it gentle on your ears

Vacuum your floors without all the noise when you have the RedRoad V17 cordless stick vacuum cleaner. This sleek, handheld vacuum produces just 65 decibels of sound, so it avoids headaches. And its cutting-edge filtration captures 99.97% of dust down to 0.1 μm. That way, you can be sure it’s getting your kids’ cookie crumbs and each grain of sand that the dog tracks in.
ElectronicsReal Simple

The 11 Best Handheld Vacuums for Every Type of Mess

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you spill cereal on the kitchen counter or notice that your pet left a pile of fur on the living room sofa, there's only one cleaning tool for the job: a handheld vacuum. Lightweight yet powerful, a good handheld vacuum can tackle those small messes—and fit into the smallest of spaces—all over your home. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best handheld vacuums, according to top cleaning issues. Maybe you're plagued by pet fur, you have a small apartment with lots of little crevices, or you want the best option for cleaning your car's interior. No matter your cleaning concern, you'll find your new favorite handheld vacuum on this list.
TravelThrive Global

Tools of the Trade

As anyone with style will tell you, accessories are important when it comes to looking put together. So it is with knitting. While the basics, the best needles, and yarn, are the key elements in any project, it takes more than that to help you make your work come alive.
Cell Phonesgadgetsin.com

TESSAN USB Surge Protector with 3-Sided Design

With a 3-sided design, the TESSAN USB surge protector ensures all of its AC outlets can be used without any problem, and 3 USB ports allow it to charge your mobile devices with ease. The USB surge protector delivers a cubic form factor with rounded corners and edges plus the...
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Double Your Workspace with This Portable Dual Screen Display

Among the 15 million Americans who are full-time self employed, there are a lot of different setups and a lot of need for mobile office capabilities. Some people work better with a cluttered desk where they just happen to know where everything is. Some people prefer maximize desk space. Some people like to work in the same place every day. Some people like to move around. What most people can agree on, however, is that you can never have enough screen space for all the tabs you have to jump between while working.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Belkin Laptop Sleeve with Carrying Shoulder Strap

The Belkin laptop sleeve with carrying shoulder strap is designed to provide your laptop with reliable on-the-go protection. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The protective sleeve is available in two sizes, one for 11-13″ laptops, and another for 14-15″ devices. As shown in the images, the laptop sleeve delivers a minimal and sleek appearance design, and its carrying handle and shoulder make it easy to carry. Meanwhile, it has an included name tag to make identification a breeze.
ElectronicsPosted by
ARTnews

The Best Rotary Tool Kits Make Handwork Easier

Rotary tools are among the most versatile gizmos you can keep in your workshop or studio. These handheld workhorses can be fitted with a variety of tips to transform surfaces by polishing, sanding, cutting, engraving, drilling, sharpening, and much more. The applications can range from slicing PVC pipes to trimming your dog’s nails. Rotary tools often come in kits that include dozens of accessories, and it can be wearisome to filter through the sea of products. Our picks below will help make the task a bit easier.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Logitech G333 K/DA Gaming Earphones with Dual Driver Design

With dedicated dual drivers in each earbud, Logitech G333 K/DA gaming earphones bring you high-quality gaming audio. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. Logitech G333 K/DA is a pair of professional wired gaming headphones that measures 0.79 x 0.79 x 3.94 inches and weighs 0.49 ounces. As shown in the images, the gaming earphones delivers a sleek modern look, and the aluminum housing is solid and durable with an attractive finish. Meanwhile, 3 soft and flexible silicone tips allow for a custom fit for every player.

Comments / 0

Community Policy