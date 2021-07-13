Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with S Pen Pro support
We are more than certain now the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer S-Pen support. It has been mentioned several times here the next-gen foldable phone will offer support for Samsung’s very own stylus. The South Korean tech giant hasn’t made any announcement or confirmation yet but the FCC filing for an S Pen Pro tells us what is going to happen. The Pro is a new version with Bluetooth connectivity that can work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.androidcommunity.com
