Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with S Pen Pro support

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are more than certain now the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer S-Pen support. It has been mentioned several times here the next-gen foldable phone will offer support for Samsung’s very own stylus. The South Korean tech giant hasn’t made any announcement or confirmation yet but the FCC filing for an S Pen Pro tells us what is going to happen. The Pro is a new version with Bluetooth connectivity that can work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

