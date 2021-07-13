Meet Stephen Wakeling, Atlanta Founder Rethinking E-Waste & The Circular Economy

Spend just a few moments scrolling through certain corners of Twitter and you’ll see someone asking why a platform that brought them customers, partners, or investors should be free. Or talk to a woman whose business was covered by Forbes or a young activist who makes the 30 Under 30 list and ask them what opportunities it brought. In today’s age of self-promotion and online noise, Public Relations, or PR, is a critical skill. It can be the difference between a business failing and becoming a household name. For some people, promoting themselves in public is easy, but for most, it needs to be learned. That’s where the Future is Female Mentorship Program comes in. The program, run by C. Moore Media International Public Relations (CMM), is for African female founders of tech companies. “As a Black female founder myself, I understand the challenges Black and African female founders and entrepreneurs have as we are the least supported and the least funded, especially in the male dominated tech space,” said Claudine Moore, Founder of CMM and the Future is Female Mentorship Program. Through a series of online sessions and mentorship, the program teaches the women the fundamentals of PR and communications. To be eligible for the program, the entrepreneur’s business must be less than 2 years old and have not yet raised Series A funding. It is at this critical time that a startup needs PR but can probably not yet hire an agency to represent them.