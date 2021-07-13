OnePlus Nord 2 5G display specs detailed before launch
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be arriving soon. By soon we mean this July 22. The launch date has been confirmed already which means more details will surface. OnePlus is also expected to share information about the upcoming phone as teasers. The smartphone will certainly run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. It will follow the OnePlus Nord N200 5G that was recently introduced. The Nord 2 will be released in the US with a large 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen.androidcommunity.com
