OnePlus Nord 2 5G display specs detailed before launch

Even in the age of the Internet, there are still spam calls one can receive on his smartphone. There have been different measures on how to avoid spam or fraud especially in the US. Verizon has the Call Filter. It was first introduced in 2019 but only for for eligible customers. Fast forward to almost two years later, Verizon is finally taking on further neighborhood spoofing scams with Call Fitter. This feature lets subscribers and customers to silence calls that are used to scam people.