Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus Nord 2 5G display specs detailed before launch

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be arriving soon. By soon we mean this July 22. The launch date has been confirmed already which means more details will surface. OnePlus is also expected to share information about the upcoming phone as teasers. The smartphone will certainly run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. It will follow the OnePlus Nord N200 5G that was recently introduced. The Nord 2 will be released in the US with a large 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Europe#Oneplus X#Mediatek#The Oneplus Nord N200 5g#The Nord 2#Amoled#The Oneplus Nord 2#Hdr#Amazon India#The Oneplus Nord Ce 5g
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
Related
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. 5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Verizon Call Filter adds Neighborhood Filter feature

Even in the age of the Internet, there are still spam calls one can receive on his smartphone. There have been different measures on how to avoid spam or fraud especially in the US. Verizon has the Call Filter. It was first introduced in 2019 but only for for eligible customers. Fast forward to almost two years later, Verizon is finally taking on further neighborhood spoofing scams with Call Fitter. This feature lets subscribers and customers to silence calls that are used to scam people.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon slashes price of AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

If you’re on the hunt for wireless earbuds of the best quality, you shouldn’t just be looking for headphone deals. Apple and Samsung have extended their rivalry into the space, so you should take advantage of AirPods deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals as these devices continue to raise the bar in terms of performance and features.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

ZTE Axon 30 with improved under display camera almost ready

A couple of months ago, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra was launched with a triple 64MP camera system. It’s the ultimate variant from ZTE’s Axon line that became popular last year because of the under screen camera. The global variant was made public in June. That one though didn’t come with an under display camera but we heard the non-Ultra version will get it. We already mentioned the ZTE Axon 30 with improved UDC is already in the works and it will come with ZTE’s 2nd-gen under-screen camera.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Internet 15 Beta brings anti-tracking features, search widget

If you’re looking for a new mobile browser because you’re getting fed up with Chrome, there are a lot of options out there, depending on your feature priority and needs. For Samsung users, the Samsung Internet browser is a pretty good alternative. If protecting your browsing privacy is a must-have for you, you’ll be happy to know that the app is bringing privacy-focused features. They’re now available in the Samsung Internet 15 Beta version so it will soon arrive in the stable version as well.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leaked in a video

Is that the new Galaxy Z Fold phone? That is what many people who have seen Samsung’s latest info video ‘Voices of Galaxy’ are asking. The South Korean tech didn’t say anything about the upcoming devices. In the video, the developers who have been working on open and unique Galaxy experiences for Samsung have been introduced. Samsung is giving a glimpse of the new Galaxy system that includes the Good Lock. In one scene, a foldable phone was being used while an executive was seen wearing a Galaxy Watch.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 specs and color options revealed in latest leak

Supposed full specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 have now been shared online, giving a better picture of what the affordable follow-up Android phone may end up providing ardent fans. As is customary, OnePlus has been drip-feeding the internal and external features of their latest smartphone. OnePlus has already...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

iPhone vs. Samsung Phones: Which Is Better?

When it comes to comparing iPhone vs Samsung phones, most people already have their favorite set in stone. On one hand, you've got your iPhone fans who have been loyal Apple users for years. On the other, you have Samsung fans who just can't get enough of the tech giants' bleeding-edge innovations.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OnePlus Nord 2 display leak confirms a camera downgrade

A recent teaser coming from OnePlus itself revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2’s screen would be pretty much on par with its predecessor. That is, of course, a simplification since they do differ ever so slightly in dimensions. They do also have one very obvious difference, at least based on the latest unofficial images of the phone’s front. While it will still sport a punch-hole cutout in a corner, the OnePlus Nord 2 will take a step down in terms of cameras.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Review: $300 goes a long way

OnePlus is back with another low-cost phone for Canadians called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. There’s a lot to love about this budget phone given that it offers so much for such a low price. However, keep your expectations in check because there’s a pretty noticeable difference between being able to do something, and doing it well.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 5G to run OxygenOS 11, support two major OS updates

OnePlus Nord lived up to its hype with value for money proposition and great software experience. The Chinese OEM is now expecting to recreate history with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G slated to debut on July 22. Giving the anticipating OP fans and others, a reason to be more intrigued; OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 5G will come pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus Nord 2 renders appear ahead of 22 July launch event

(Pocket-lint) - There's not long to wait now: after we speculated that 22 July would be the OnePlus Nord 2 reveal date, the company's CEO, Peta Lau, went on to confirm that indeed would be the case. So with just nine days to go (at the time of writing) until...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones showing some display problems

The Samsung Galaxy S20 can’t be considered old and obsolete yet but apparently, some units are showing display issues. There have been reports of flickering lines on the screen. They often show when playing games. Samsung has been asked about the problem and the instruction given wast to soft reset the smartphone. It should fix the issue but one Galaxy S20 phone owner said that the display turned white and green. The device would also overheat especially when turned on for a while.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with new AI optimized camera

In a new blog post yesterday, OnePlus talked about how it uses AI-infused software to improve the camera performance on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G device. The Nord 2 will be equipped with flagship-like features, such as the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. OnePlus explains that their main focus has...
NFLANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy M22 specs, image renders leaked

A new Galaxy M series phone is anticipated to arrive. Samsung has new mid-range smartphones lined up apart from the Galaxy Z foldable phones that are expected to be unveiled next month. Just last week, the Samsung Galaxy M32 was made available in the UK after earlier reaching India. There is the Galaxy M52 5G also coming to Europe with Snapdragon 778G SoC. Of course, we also won’t forget the Samsung Galaxy M12 launching with a 6000mAh battery and a 90Hz display.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

OnePlus Nord 2 specs leak with up to 12GB of RAM and 90Hz refresh rate

The alleged OnePlus Nord 2 specs have leaked online, as shared by 91Mobiles and the leaker Yogesh Bar. According to the leak, the phone will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will reportedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage with a 4,500mAh battery and 65 wired Warp Charge.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Flip 3 with Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM sighted on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is almost ready. We’re expecting new details will be revealed everyday until the day of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Much has been said about the foldable smartphone. It will arrive together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the new Galaxy Buds 2. We’re assuming the foldable phones will run on Android 11 with One UI out of the box. Their prices will definitely be lower and the phones will be more durable than ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy