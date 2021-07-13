Chase Rice's connection to Florida Georgia Line goes back to his very first song
It's something of an understatement to say Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley go way back. Before they were well-known, the three shared a house in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, and Chase famously helped FGL write their breakthrough smash, "Cruise." But even before that, Brian guided Chase toward finishing his very first song, as he dealt with the death of his father.www.y100fm.com
Comments / 0