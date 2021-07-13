Cancel
Florida State

Chase Rice's connection to Florida Georgia Line goes back to his very first song

By Stephen Hubbard
y100fm.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's something of an understatement to say Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley go way back. Before they were well-known, the three shared a house in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, and Chase famously helped FGL write their breakthrough smash, "Cruise." But even before that, Brian guided Chase toward finishing his very first song, as he dealt with the death of his father.

