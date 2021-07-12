Hermit Island Striper Fly Fishing

In the predawn darkness, I knew exactly where I was by the scent of the ocean and seaweed at low tide filling my nostrils. It wasn’t windy, but an easy swell pushed in from Casco Bay and washed against the rocks with a gentle roar. I made my way by headlamp across the rocks of the peninsula, worn over eons into long, threatening blades. Due to the low stage of the tide, I had to pick my way down seaweed- and barnacle-covered rocks. The grip provided by my felt-soled boots—to which I’d strapped chains for extra traction—worked like 4-wheel drive for my feet and allowed me to creep out onto the last big rock that dropped off into deep water. I was surrounded on three sides by prime striper water no more than a couple rod lengths away. As I made my first casts, the eastern horizon was just beginning to brighten, and there was not another soul around. I was on a quest for a giant striper and started off with a large Lefty’s Deceiver. I made several casts in various directions without a strike. I let the fly sink, stripped it slowly back to the rocks, giving a few extra strips and pauses at the rod tip. I was hoping that stripers were nearby and would strike right against the rocks at my feet.