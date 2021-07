Right now you can get the 2020 model of the iPad Air for under $500 over at Amazon and Best Buy - now down from $599.99 to $499.99. This is a big deal, in more ways than one. First, it's a solid saving of $100, but second, this is one of Creative Bloq's favourite tablets out there – as our five star iPad Air review shows. In it, we said that the new iPad Air 'feels like the future', and for good reason. It really hits the sweet spot in terms of power and performance in the iPad model list, and is ideal for all back to school chores. And, with this deal, the 2020 model is cheaper than the older 2019 version!