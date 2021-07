I am rather new to the Palo Alto FWs, and I am looking to replace 2 existing PA3020's in an HA pair with two PA3220 also in an HA pair. I've never done a full swap like this so is there any Best Practice recommendations and/or upgrade checklist for steps needed to perform this type of an upgrade? Also, I'm curious if I can swap one firewall at a time rather than both causing a site outage. Currently I have one set to "Active" and the second is "Passive". The new config will be the same. If someone could steer me in the right direction, I would greatly appreciate it. Thanks in advance.