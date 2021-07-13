Governor Newsom Extends Regional Drought State of Emergency to Include Inyo County and Mono County
Governor Newsom’s Administration Asks Californians to Voluntarily Reduce Water Consumption. Earlier today, July 8, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Luis Obispo County to announce expanding his regional drought state of emergency to an additional nine counties, including Inyo County and Mono County. Newsom also urged all Californians to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15 percent. The regional drought state of emergency now applies to 50 California counties, and approximately 42 percent of the state’s population.sierrawave.net
