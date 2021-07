Cars continue to play a massive role in pop culture, and art cars are still loved by many. We've seen all types of brands, colors, and styles over the years, but there is one brand that is synonymous with turning ordinary cars into rolling pieces of art: BMW. The German manufacturer continues to drive the art car trend with contemporary models such as the BMW M2 being one of the latest to go under the brush. These cars are a feast for the eyes but are usually stored away in museums or private collections. Up until now. BMW has revealed that it's going digital for the first time ever thanks to some cutting-edge tech.