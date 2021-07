The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather hard during the course of the week to reach down towards the $65 level before turning around and showing signs of recovery. Because of this, we have formed a massive hammer which of course is a very bullish sign. If we can break above the top of the same or, it is likely that the crude oil market will continue to go much higher. At that point, it is very likely that the market could go looking towards the $80 level, but that does not necessarily mean that is going to happen overnight. If we break down below the bottom of this candlestick, that would be an extraordinarily negative sign as the market goes looking towards the $60 level.