Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar Edges Higher Amid Pandemic Concerns; U.S. Inflation Data Eyed

By Reuters
fxempire.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith markets hyper-sensitive to any talk of early tapering, U.S. inflation data on Tuesday will be closely watched ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday. “Market caution reigned at the start of the week, weighing on risk sentiment and boosting the U.S. dollar,” said...

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Australian Dollar#U S#Economic Recovery#Federal Reserve Chair#Treasury#Action Economics#British#Pboc#Bdswiss Holding#Canadian#The Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Marketsfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Devastated By Dovish Remarks From Federal Reserve Bank

During Thursday morning’s Asian session, safe-haven currency was down, continuing to hover around a two-week low. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has insisted that there will be no rate hikes in the near future, weighing down the U.S. currency. The Dollar Index is a measure of the greenback against...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields near lows post Fed, focus on inflation, ECB

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Thursday as a dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve underpinned global bond markets, while attention turned to inflation data and the European Central Bank. The Federal Reserve flagged...
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Rises On Dovish Fed

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone in a news conference following the release of a new policy statement from the Federal Reserve. Following the Fed's slightly hawkish monetary policy announcement, Powell noted that the U.S. is...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high as Fed stance bolsters sentiment

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest level since July 14 at 1.2451 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-month low against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Fed's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant. "The Fed continued to support markets yesterday with upbeat talk on the economy but not committing to cutting stimulus in the near term," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States including oil. Oil prices rose as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $72.87 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar gained 0.5% to 1.2469 per greenback, or 80.20 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2451. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, writing in a column for the Financial Post newspaper, said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canada's inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in June from a decade-high 3.6% in May, but more price increases could be coming as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.6 basis points at 1.206%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

The Fed acknowledges inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4 percent, up from its March projection of 2.4 percent, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42 percent.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar's post-Fed tumble to 1-month low lifts other FX

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Fed’s reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant, its pullback offering a major boost to most other currencies from the Aussie dollar to the Chinese yuan. China’s efforts to soothe stock market jitters...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher Even As Economic Data Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. With the upward move on the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Trend Still Points Higher After FOMC, Q2 GDP Eyed

US DOLLAR, FED, FOMC, POWELL, GDP, AUD/USD – TALKING POINTS:. US Dollar knocked back as Fed Chair Powell speaks on economy’s progress. FOMC guidance likely less dovish than the market reaction appears to imply. Second-quarter GDP data now in focus, might offer the Greenback a lifeline. The US Dollar was...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Pound highest in over a month as dollar dips on dovish Fed

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The pound hit its highest in over a month against the dollar on Thursday, extending gains driven by a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain and as a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback. The British currency has gained for five consecutive sessions,...
Currenciesfxempire.com

GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Declines As Fed Remains Dovish

British Pound Is Moving Higher Against U.S. Dollar. GBP/USD is moving towards the resistance level at 1.3950 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is currently trying to settle below the support level at 92.15. In case this attempt is...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar, Fed's Dovish Comments

Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday, lifting the most active gold futures contract to a six-week closing high, as weak economic data pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal. A weak dollar and a drop in treasury yields helped as well. Gold also found support after the Federal...
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil edges higher on tighter U.S. supplies, Brent tops $75 a barrel

SINGAPORE – Oil prices rose on Thursday as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020, with Brent crude oil prices pushing back past $75 a barrel. Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 gained 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.10 a...
Businessfxempire.com

Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy Moves Gold Substantially Higher

Yesterday’s release of the Federal Reserve’s current monetary policy, coupled with statements made during the press conference by Chairman Powell, signaled a continuation of the extremely accommodative stance. By keeping interest rates (Fed funds) near zero, and their ongoing purchases of mortgage-backed securities and U.S. debt. The Federal Reserve has had the enormous task of reigniting a $20 trillion economy that was brought to its knees as a direct result of the global pandemic which caused a global recession.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar falls as Fed keeps rate unchanged, says recovery intact despite delta surge

Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.
U.S. PoliticsFXStreet.com

Dollar extends losses on Fed's dovish hold and soft US data

The greenback extended Wednesday's losses following the Federal Reserve's dovish hold and fell to a one-month low against its peers, weighed down by the release of soft U.S. growth data. Reuters reported U.S. economic growth solidly in the second quarter as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering

Gold price action tumbles lower as the US Dollar strengthens broadly following the Fed. FOMC officials leave the Fed funds rate and current pace of asset purchases unchanged. The Federal Reserve states that the economy has made progress toward goals to taper. Check out the DailyFX Real Time News page...
POTUSCNN

All bets are off if the Fed and White House are wrong about inflation

New York (CNN Business) — The White House and the Federal Reserve broadly agree: Inflation isn't here to stay. Red-hot prices will cool off as the US economy reopens. Most economists seem to concur that inflation is "transitory," as the Fed puts it. Investors aren't freaking out either about the biggest price hikes since 2008.

Comments / 0

Community Policy