New OCT Parameter Predicts Visual Performance in ERM Patients

By Staff
reviewofoptometry.com
 15 days ago

OCT’s deftness at measuring depth and thickness of ocular structures could be put to use in assessing vision as well, according to a new study that used it to investigate the degree of metamorphopsia in patients with epiretinal membrane (ERM). Japanese researchers studied the associations between visual function and OCT...

reviewofoptometry.com

Eye Movements Potentially Linked to Axial Elongation

The multiple eye movements that happen simultaneously during near work can slightly increase axial length over time and contribute to myopia development, researchers recently found. However, the reasons behind this axial elongation from certain eye movements have not been clearly determined. Optic nerve (ON) traction force could help explain this phenomenon, as it’s exerted on the eye globe during eye movements, potentially also leading to deformation of the optic nerve head. Now, researchers are also proposing that a greater disc tilt may relieve the traction that worsens myopia.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Brain Processing of a Visual Self-Motion Study in Patients With Migraine: An fMRI Study

Methods: Twenty consecutive migraine patients from a university-based hospital headache clinic and 20 controls were included. Participants underwent an experiment where a visually displayed self-motion paradigm was presented based on customized roller coaster videos during fMRI. Within each video, blocks of motion stimulation were interleaved with low speed upward motion in a random order. In the scanning intervals and after the experiment, participants rated their perceived level of vestibular symptoms and motion sickness during the videos. We hypothesized that migraine patients will perceive more motion sickness and that this correlates with a different central processing and brain responses.
Softwarearxiv.org

Passive attention in artificial neural networks predicts human visual selectivity

Developments in machine learning interpretability techniques over the past decade have provided new tools to observe the image regions that are most informative for classification and localization in artificial neural networks (ANNs). Are the same regions similarly informative to human observers? Using data from 78 new experiments and 6,610 participants, we show that passive attention techniques reveal a significant overlap with human visual selectivity estimates derived from 6 distinct behavioral tasks including visual discrimination, spatial localization, recognizability, free-viewing, cued-object search, and saliency search fixations. We find that input visualizations derived from relatively simple ANN architectures probed using guided backpropagation methods are the best predictors of a shared component in the joint variability of the human measures. We validate these correlational results with causal manipulations using recognition experiments. We show that images masked with ANN attention maps were easier for humans to classify than control masks in a speeded recognition experiment. Similarly, we find that recognition performance in the same ANN models was likewise influenced by masking input images using human visual selectivity maps. This work contributes a new approach to evaluating the biological and psychological validity of leading ANNs as models of human vision: by examining their similarities and differences in terms of their visual selectivity to the information contained in images.
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Study shows refractive stability of fluid optic IOL

Eric Donnenfeld, MD, presents results of the year-long Grail Study demonstrating the safety and performance of the Juvene IOL from LensGen Inc. A new modular, shape-changing, fluid optic IOL (Juvene, LensGen Inc.) is designed to behave like the natural crystalline lens. In a study, 12-month results showed “desirable” visual outcomes...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CoVizu: Making visual sense of variation in SARS-CoV-2 genomes

Phylogenetic analysis of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the agent responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is crucial to detecting emerging variants around the world. However, due to the rapid input of millions of viral genomes, this time-consuming analysis is being overstretched. A new...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study finds how decisions are relayed back into visual processing parts of the brain

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered that decisions based on visual information, which involve a complex stream of data flowing forward and backwards along the brain's visual pathways, is broadcast widely to neurons in the visual system, including to those that are not being used to make the decision. Feedback-;such as information about a decision traveling back to neurons detecting visual features like color or shape-;is thought to help the brain focus on visual information that is relevant to decision-making. The study, by scientists at the National Eye Institute (NEI), was published in Nature Communications.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Correlation of dynamic membrane fluctuations in red blood cells with diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular risks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86528-0, published online 26 March 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This research was funded by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Daejeon, Republic of Korea) and SNUBH (Seongnam, Republic of Korea). The funding agency had no role...
HealthNewswise

Imaging Method Predicts How Well Stem Cells Can Differentiate Into Cardiac Muscle Cells

Newswise — Stem cell research holds great potential for regenerative therapies and treatments to combat cardiovascular disease, which is responsible for over 30% of all deaths worldwide. Highly functional cardiomyocytes—the muscle cells responsible for the contraction of the heart—are important for disease modeling, drug screening, and other regenerative medicine approaches.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New insights into the biochemical signaling of cardiac muscle cells

Contraction and relaxation of the heart are controlled by the periodic rise and fall of calcium in the heart's muscle cells, known to be regulated by a protein called phospholamban (PLN). The release of hormones, such as (nor-)adrenaline in stressful situations, leads to an enzymatic modification of PLN called phosphorylation. These biochemical reactions enable the heart muscle to contract stronger and relax faster ("fight-or-fight" response).
Sciencemybuckhannon.com

‘100,000 parameters’: WVU researcher leads effort to reduce data-transfer error in radiation therapy for oncology patients

MORGANTOWN — Just as helicopter traffic reporters use their “bird’s eye view” to route drivers around roadblocks safely, radiation oncologists treating a variety of cancers can use new guidelines developed by a West Virginia University researcher to reduce mistakes in data transfer and more safely treat their patients. Ramon Alfredo...
Mental HealthNature.com

Super glue: emerging roles for non-neuronal brain cells in mental health

Accumulating evidence indicates that non-neuronal cells play critical roles in healthy and aberrant brain function. As examples, microglia, astrocytes, and epithelial cells have been implicated in the etiology of psychiatric illness and considered as potential targets for therapeutics [1, 2]. Assimilation of this knowledge has been slow, especially in light of rapid advances in the development of tools that enable precision regulation of neuronal function, but this may reflect the burden of historic (and increasingly archaic) formulations of brain function. Classic conceptualizations of roles for glial cells, in particular, are derived from the knowledge that “glia” comes from the Greek word for “glue”; indeed, it is often assumed that they play passive roles, serving primarily to provide structure for the brain.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CD8+ T cells show gene-dependent variation in cross-reactivity to human coronaviruses

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to challenge normal social and economic activity. The most baffling aspect of COVID-19 is its apparent unpredictability. While causing no or mild symptoms in a majority of infected individuals, COVID-19...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Decision-support for treatment with 177Lu-PSMA: machine learning predicts response with high accuracy based on PSMA-PET/CT and clinical parameters

Ann Transl Med. 2021 May;9(9):818. doi: 10.21037/atm-20-6446. BACKGROUND: Treatment with radiolabeled ligands to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) is gaining importance in the treatment of patients with advanced prostate carcinoma. Previous imaging with positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) is mandatory. The aim of this study was to investigate the role of radiomics features in PSMA-PET/CT scans and clinical parameters to predict response to 177Lu-PSMA treatment given just baseline PSMA scans using state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) methods.
Healtharxiv.org

IT ambidexterity driven patient agility and hospital patient service performance: a variance approach

Hospitals are currently exploring digital options to transform their clinical procedures and their overall engagement with patients. This paper investigates how hospital departments can leverage the ability of firms to simultaneously explore new IT resources and practices (IT exploration) as well as exploit their current IT resources and practices (IT exploitation), i.e., IT ambidexterity, to adequately sense and respond to patients' needs and demands, i.e., patient agility. This study embraces the dynamic capability view and develops a research model, and tests it accordingly using cross-sectional data from 90 clinical hospital departments from the Netherlands through an online survey. The model's hypothesized relationships are tested using Partial Least Squares (PLS) structural equation modeling (SEM). The outcomes demonstrate the significance of IT ambidexterity in developing patient agility, positively influencing patient service performance. The study outcomes support the theorized model can the outcomes shed light on how to transform clinical practice and drive patient agility.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody CT-P59 demonstrates potent antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

A Korean study has recently demonstrated antiviral potency of monoclonal antibody CT-P59 against the delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The experiments conducted in animals infected with the delta variant have shown that CT-P59 is able to reduce symptom intensity and viral replication in the respiratory tract. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

A Well-Red Patient

A 34-year-old man presented to the office with a chief complaint of a sudden-onset redness affecting one eye. He said he was not aware of it until someone pointed out to him that “his eye was bleeding.”. He did not report any pain or vision loss. He also denied trauma,...
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Shape-shifter

Q: How significant is scleral shape change over time in scleral lens wearers? Will these patients eventually require lens parameter changes?. A: “The shape of the sclera has become an area of increasing interest with the growing popularity of scleral lenses,” suggests Jason Jedlicka, OD, associate professor at the Indiana University School of Optometry and chief of the school’s Cornea and Contact Lens Service. He notes that instrumentation can now measure the sclera in the hopes of achieving better alignment between the lens and the eye. This has raised the question of whether the shape of the sclera changes over time and, if so, if a lens refit is necessary to maintain an optimized fit.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Recurrent Parameter Generators

We present a generic method for recurrently using the same parameters for many different convolution layers to build a deep network. Specifically, for a network, we create a recurrent parameter generator (RPG), from which the parameters of each convolution layer are generated. Though using recurrent models to build a deep convolutional neural network (CNN) is not entirely new, our method achieves significant performance gain compared to the existing works. We demonstrate how to build a one-layer neural network to achieve similar performance compared to other traditional CNN models on various applications and datasets. Such a method allows us to build an arbitrarily complex neural network with any amount of parameters. For example, we build a ResNet34 with model parameters reduced by more than $400$ times, which still achieves $41.6\%$ ImageNet top-1 accuracy. Furthermore, we demonstrate the RPG can be applied at different scales, such as layers, blocks, or even sub-networks. Specifically, we use the RPG to build a ResNet18 network with the number of weights equivalent to one convolutional layer of a conventional ResNet and show this model can achieve $67.2\%$ ImageNet top-1 accuracy. The proposed method can be viewed as an inverse approach to model compression. Rather than removing the unused parameters from a large model, it aims to squeeze more information into a small number of parameters. Extensive experiment results are provided to demonstrate the power of the proposed recurrent parameter generator.

