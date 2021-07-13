Cancel
Eye Movements Potentially Linked to Axial Elongation

By Staff
reviewofoptometry.com
 15 days ago

The multiple eye movements that happen simultaneously during near work can slightly increase axial length over time and contribute to myopia development, researchers recently found. However, the reasons behind this axial elongation from certain eye movements have not been clearly determined. Optic nerve (ON) traction force could help explain this phenomenon, as it’s exerted on the eye globe during eye movements, potentially also leading to deformation of the optic nerve head. Now, researchers are also proposing that a greater disc tilt may relieve the traction that worsens myopia.

