Concerts are back in 2021! Shows are being announced, tickets going on sale and Classic Rock artists are hitting the road and heading to New York this Summer!. Just before the pandemic shut concerts down I was fortunate to see Cheap Trick at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. That was Valentine's Day 2020. I never would have guessed that it would be 505 day between shows. Yes, I counted. My return to concerts took place July 1st as Q1057 presented Warren Haynes in Lake George. Now, let's get you back to concerts.