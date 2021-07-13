Cancel
Quade Cooper denied Australian citizenship

By RW Staff
rugbyworld.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuade Cooper, the fly-half with 70 caps for the Wallabies, has been denied Australian citizenship, the player revealed on Twitter. The 33-year-old was born in Auckland and has travelled using his New Zealand passport throughout his career, but he has lived in Australia since the age of 13. He was eligible to play for the Wallabies on residency grounds.

