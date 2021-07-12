Cancel
Love True Crime Podcasts & Novels? Idaho Matters Has A Suggestion For Your Summer Reading.

boisestatepublicradio.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love true crime podcasts, there's a new book to check out called "Lost Girls." The novel centers on a woman whose true crime podcast may help her find her sister who’s been missing for almost 20 years. Author Jessica Chiarella wrote this novel that is filled with twists...

