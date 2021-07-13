Cancel
Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park: Improving Safety and Policing

Across the country, we are seeing communities reviewing policies and procedures of police departments to determine whether there are changes or improvements to how we do policing. Brooklyn Park Police Department is a national leader in community policing. With a community that transformed quickly to having 1 in 5 residents foreign-born and one of the most culturally diverse communities in the Midwest, policing evolved. BPPD is constantly reviewing policies proactively to ensure that our police can continue to protect all lives.

