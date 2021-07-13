Boomerang X Review
Last year, Doom Eternal easily took the prize as my favorite game of 2020. It was a beefy and addictive arena-shooter masterclass, constantly introducing new tools and challenges and wild enemies. It’s a lengthy yet rewarding experience, clocking in at around 15-20 hours long. Boomerang X is a new arena shooter from Devolver Digital, and despite being practically 1/6th of the length of my favorite game of 2020, it manages to deliver all of the same frenetic, nonstop action and constantly elevating excitement in a brisk and relentlessly brief package.www.thesixthaxis.com
