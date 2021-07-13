How to Help Students Succeed in Algebra 1 This Year

How will the pandemic reshape our lives — even after things go back to “normal”? It’s a question folks are asking in all kinds of contexts, from workplaces, to restaurants, to our social lives. There’s a ton of buzz in the higher education world too, particularly around which pandemic-spurred innovations might be worth keeping around. While that’s a topic that will take months to sort through, some recent student focus groups hosted by The Hub for Teaching and Learning Resources offer some substantive initial insight into what worked for students and what didn’t. The full report is definitely worth a read, but we’ve broken down some of the key takeaways below for an appetizer. Special thanks to Hub Instructional Designer Jessica Riviere and CECS Academic Advisor Roberto Novelli for taking us through the report. And they both wanted to give a shout-out to Hub alum Alfonso Sintjago, who helped organize the student focus groups and has since moved on to a position with U-M’s Language Resource Center.