Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Millions of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 could nevertheless find themselves barred from entering certain countries in Europe and elsewhere. The reason is that some nations do not consider the AstraZeneca vaccine sufficient if it was manufactured in India. Some health officials say the move is unnecessary and unscientific. They warn that it won't only complicate travel but also undermine vaccine confidence by appearing to label some shots substandard.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid#Eu#Covid#Ap#Astrazeneca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Travel
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
PharmaceuticalsCNBC

Some Americans could need Covid vaccine booster, Fauci says

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel: Pfizer vaccine allows infection but preventing severe illness

A new study released this week from Israel’s Health Ministry found that while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant, it was much less effective than the health agency previously thought at protecting people from infection. The study, conducted June 20...
Worldchatsports.com

Warning over government vaccine push as video fuels anti-vaxxer sentiment

Ministers risk damaging trust in the vaccine if they strong-arm young people into getting jabbed, a government adviser has warned - as a video of a woman 'struggling to walk' was liked 100,000 times on Instagram. In one of the posts, Georgia-Rose Segal, 34, from London, is seen staggering before...
Public HealthMedscape News

Homeopath Arrested for Fake COVID Immunization, Vaccine Card Scheme

A homeopathic doctor licensed in California was arrested yesterday and charged with a scheme to sell homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets and to falsify COVID-19 vaccination cards by making it appear that her customers had received the Moderna vaccine, according to the US Department of Justice. Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa,...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Virus spreads in S. Korean regions with lighter restrictions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported a near-high in coronavirus infections as a weekslong surge extends beyond the capital region and the country’s toughest pandemic restrictions. The surge is worrisome in a country where 70% of the population is waiting for their first vaccine dose. It underscores the challenges policymakers face in balancing measures to control virus outbreaks without further damaging their economy. In the Seoul area, officials have closed nightclubs and churches and restricted social gatherings after 6 p.m. But people outside the greater capital area can meet in larger groups at restaurants, bars and nightclubs until midnight.
Worldtrust.org

EU court says headscarves can be banned at work under certain conditions

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - Companies may ban Muslim employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, the European Union's top court said on Thursday in a ruling on two cases brought by women in Germany who were suspended from their jobs for wearing one. The issue of the hijab,...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Canadian government rejects virus shots in US border tunnel

DETROIT (AP) — A mayor in Ontario, Canada, says the Canadian government has rejected a creative plan to have people line up inside a U.S. border tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Michigan has a surplus of vaccine doses. So Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has proposed bringing people to the U.S.-Canada line in the Detroit River tunnel so they can get shots. Dilkens calls it a sensible approach. Motor vehicle travel between the counties is mostly prohibited. Dilkens says the Canada Border Services Agency vetoed his idea for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, and Public Health Agency of Canada wasn't excited, either. The mayor says the Canadian government "will not let this happen.”
TravelMetro International

Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. At the same time, authorities said they would extend a ban on multiple-day festivals,...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand reports record 15K COVID-19 cases Sunday

Thailand health officials reported a record 15,335 COVID-19 cases Sunday, which includes 641 cases in the prison population. This topped the country’s previous high on Friday (14,575). 129 additional deaths were recorded. Bangkok saw the most cases with 2700, while Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon provinces recorded more than 1,000...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Top doctor says 'the NHS as we know it will not survive much longer' because 5.3-million-strong waiting list means the health service 'continues quietly to disintegrate'

The NHS is 'quietly disintegrating' under the pressure of a 5.3 million-strong waiting list, a palliative care doctor has warned. According to Rachel Clarke, there is currently a 'silent epidemic of unseen, unheard suffering' in the health system 'like nothing we have known before.'. The Oxfordshire-based doctor, 48, sounded the...
Public Healthlocalsyr.com

How can people who are fully vaccinated get infected with COVID-19?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — A White house staffer, at least three New York Yankees and an Olympic gymnast were all fully vaccinated, but they tested positive for coronavirus this week. People are wondering how that could happen. It’s a great question, and the answer is complicated. That’s because what we know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy