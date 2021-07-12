Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany to base COVID restrictions on more than case numbers

By FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 18 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say authorities need a “broader focus” beyond the country's infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken. For much of the past year, the incidence rate showing how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed per 100,000 people each week has been key to the government’s decisions over what restrictive measures to impose. The relevance of that figure is increasingly being called into question. That's because a sharp rise in cases now in other European countries doesn’t necessarily mean many more seriously ill patients, thanks to vaccinations. The German health ministry says hospitals now need to transmit more data on their COVID-19 patients.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health System#Covid#Ap#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

COVID-19 explodes in San Diego with more than 1,200 cases in a day

In a week where coronavirus cases were already on the rise, the situation grew more ominous Friday with the county health department announcing that it received notification of 1,264 new cases, the biggest single-day bump since Feb. 5 when the winter’s holiday surge was still filling local hospitals. The number...
New London, CTwshu.org

New London Submarine Base Tightens COVID Restrictions

The Navy’s submarine base in Connecticut has announced it is reinstituting stricter COVID-19 protocols following increased infection rates in the state. Submarine Base New London raised what is known as its Force Health Protection Condition on Wednesday from “Alpha” back to the stricter “Bravo” status for the first time since June 10.
Public HealthPosted by
defpen

Tokyo Reports More Than 1,700 New COVID-19 Cases

As the 2021 Summer Olympic Games set to kick into full gear this week, the city of Tokyo battles with a rise in new COVID-19 cases. Last Sunday, the Japanese city reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases. This Sunday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases. “The increase...
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Calloway COVID-19 case numbers creep higher, more hospitalizations reported

MURRAY — As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 20 new cases of COVID-19 within the previous week. The daily breakdown was no cases on last Saturday, July 10, three cases on Sunday, July 11, one case on Monday, July 12, five cases on Tuesday, five cases on Wednesday, four cases on Thursday and two cases on Friday.
Oklahoma Statethehendersonnews.com

More than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases in Okla. since Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Monday 3,669 new COVID-19 cases across the state since Friday, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 474,845. According to the health department, 1,159 is Monday’s 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases...
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

UK Finally Scraps Quarantine For Vaccinated EU And US Travelers

The United Kingdom Government has revealed that it is to scrap its quarantine requirement for those who have been fully vaccinated in the European Union and the United States. Previously only vaccines that had been given in the United Kingdom were recognized for inbound travel. Since the start of 2020,...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Britain ends quarantine for vaccinated visitors from US, EU

LONDON — Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter Britain without quarantining starting next week, U.K. officials said Wednesday — a move welcomed by Britain’s ailing travel industry. The British government said people who have received both doses of a vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Massachusetts Covid cluster balloons to more than 760 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in a popular Massachusetts tourist spot has ballooned from about 130 to more than 760, officials said Tuesday. Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said a total of 765 confirmed positive cases have been reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health since the cluster was first identified following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Public HealthGephardt Daily

Britain won’t require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine

July 28 (UPI) — Fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon entering Britain beginning next month, the British government announced Wednesday. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said vaccinated people from those countries can enter Britain directly without spending 10 full days...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Germany requires COVID tests for unvaccinated travelers

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will require people entering the country who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 to show a negative test result starting from Sunday. The change approved by the Cabinet on Friday applies to people 12 and older. It comes amid increasing concern about infections brought back from summer vacations pushing up Germany’s relatively low case rate. School holidays in some German states will end in about a week. At present, unvaccinated people traveling by air are required to test negative before they get on a plane to Germany, regardless of where they are coming from. People crossing into Germany by other means of transport will now also have to prove their status.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Canada official: 4th virus wave possible if steps not taken

OTTAWA (AP) — Canada’s chief public health officer says the country could face a fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the delta variant, by the end of summer if restrictions are eased too quickly and before enough people have been vaccinated. Dr. Theresa Tam said robust vaccination rates have helped reduced hospitalizations and deaths but inoculations must rise further to avoid renewed strain on hospitals and the health-care system. She urged younger adults to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible, saying they continue to lag among age groups but are associated with the highest rates of disease transmission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy