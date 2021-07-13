Cancel
Japan's gov't sees Taiwan tensions as regional security risk

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan believes rising tension surrounding Taiwan requires its attention “with a sense of crisis” as China intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Japan’s concerns about Taiwan, Beijing’s growing rivalry with the United States and China’s military building were included in a Defense Ministry paper adopted Tuesday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet. The paper said stabilizing the situation in Taiwan was important for Japan’s security. The paper also noted China’s increased military capability and the lack of clarity to its defense spending were concerning.

