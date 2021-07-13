Japan's gov't sees Taiwan tensions as regional security risk

With the Chinese Communist Party ramping up its threats to take back Taiwan by force if necessary, alarm is growing within the U.S. military. Speaking about China exercising a “military option” against Taiwan, Rear Adm. Michael Studeman, chief intelligence officer of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in early July: “To us, it’s only a matter of time, not a matter of ‘if.’” His now-boss, Adm. John C. Aquilino, told the Senate this year, “My opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think.” The previous Indo-Pacific commander, Adm. Philip Davidson, said in March that China could be prepared to seize Taiwan by force by 2027.