Pharmaceuticals

France rushes to get vaccinated after president's warning

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Nearly 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in a single day, as the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the economy. An app that centralizes France’s vaccine and other medical appointments on Tuesday announced its highly daily demand since the country rolled out coronavirus vaccines in December. People under 35 made up 65% of the new appointments. President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that vaccination would be obligatory for all health care workers by Sept. 15. He also held out the possibility of extending the requirement to other parts of the population. Infections are rising again around France.

