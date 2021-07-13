Cancel
IOC president quickly corrects slip up in Olympic pep talk

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has appeared in public for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week with the pandemic-postponed Olympics opening in just 10 days. His first stop was the headquarters of the organizing committee to deliver a pep talk with the beleaguered games set to go ahead without fans in almost all venues. Bach's visited coincided with the official opening of the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay. Organizers did not offer an immediate count of how many athletes were on hand. Bach is scheduled to visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday in an effort to tie the Olympics to the city's effort to promote world peace.

