Afghanistan

Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
 13 days ago

CAMP ISTIQLAL, Afghanistan (AP) — Thousands of people have fled Taliban insurgents sweeping across northern Afghanistan, fearful of their harsh rule. Dozens of families are living in a makeshift tent camp on a rocky patch of land on the edge of the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. Men, women and children roast in plastic tents under scorching summer heat. There is little food or water, no medical care. With no lights, they stumble in pitch blackness at night. Many of them tell of heavy-handed measures by the invading Taliban, including burning a school or taking prisoners. This is raising doubts among many over Taliban promises that Afghans, particularly minorities, have no reason to fear them.

