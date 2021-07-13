Cancel
Economy

China's June exports surge 32%, import growth slows

 14 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports surged in June while import growth slowed to a still-robust level as its economic rebound from the coronavirus leveled off. Customs data show exports rose 32% to $281.4 billion, up from May’s 28% growth. Imports increased 37% to $229.9 billion, but that was down from the previous month’s explosive 51% rise. China led the global recovery from the pandemic but domestic consumer and other economic activity is leveling off.

