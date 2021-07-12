Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

First batch of U.S. coronavirus vaccine arrives in Moldova

By STEPHEN McGRATH - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 16 days ago

BUCHAREST (AP) — The first 150,000 doses of a 500,000-dose batch of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Moldova’s capital as part of a donation from the United States that will help the former Soviet republic tackle the pandemic. The U.S.-made J&J vaccine requires only one dose for full protection. The donation is part of the U.N.-backed COVAX program that is shipping coronavirus vaccines to poor countries to help combat the global pandemic. After the vaccine arrived in Chisinau, President Maia Sandu wrote online: “I urge you to get vaccinated. The danger of getting sick hasn’t passed yet, and life and health are priceless.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maia Sandu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Moldova#Ap#Johnson Johnson#Soviet#Covax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

U.S. administers 342.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 342,212,051 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 394,949,575 doses as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 341,818,968 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July...
Houston, TXkurv.com

New Coronavirus Variant Arrives In Houston

A new coronavirus variant is now in Houston. Health officials say a patient at Methodist Hospital has tested positive for the Lambda variant. The variant is the dominant strain in Peru and is spreading across South America. Officials are keeping a close eye on the new variant, but the Delta...
Atlanta, GAatlanticcitynews.net

U.S. says 340.4 mln Covid doses administered, nearly 400 mln delivered

ATLANTA, Georgia: Latest statistics released by the United States report that 340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the country, as of July 24. Also, 393,929,955 doses have been delivered nationwide. The statistics were released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, 187,579,557 people had...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WGAU

AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half

LONDON — (AP) — AstraZeneca said Thursday that it intends to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year, offering a new timetable for the much-delayed application. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker announced the schedule as it released second-quarter financial results, which showed that the company...
Public HealthTimes Daily

Tanzania receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania on Saturday received its first batch of 1 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
Pharmaceuticalsnewspressnow.com

3 million donated doses of U.S. vaccines arrive in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Guatemala on Tuesday. The air shipment landed in Guatemala City, bringing to 4.5 million the number of doses that the United States has given Guatemala so far. Health Minister Amelia Flores...
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Further arrests in Haiti; first vaccine delivery arrives

Mexico City — Two more suspects were arrested over the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday, one week after the killing. Police said they arrested two Haitians and that numerous rifles, pistols, magazines and cartridges as well as three fragmentation grenades were found in their homes. On the...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Delta variant fuels spike in U.S. coronavirus cases as vaccinations stumble

There are mounting concerns about a mid-summer coronavirus surge as the Delta variant fuels spikes in infections across the U.S. David Begnaud reports from one of the worst hit states in the country. Then, Dr. Jeremy Faust, an attending physician in the department of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the coronavirus headlines of the day.
Public HealthWashington Post

Among U.S. Olympians, 83 percent are vaccinated against the coronavirus

TOKYO — More than 80 percent of U.S. athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, a figure the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s top medical official called “a substantial number.”. Not all 613 U.S. Olympic team members have submitted to the USOPC their health histories,...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 195.3 million and U.S. government may mandate vaccines for federal workers

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 195.3 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.17 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34.6 million cases and in deaths with 611,288 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The federal government is weighing whether to have all federal employees vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden told reporters such a requirement is "under consideration," as he visited an intelligence facility in Virginia. Biden's statement followed a...
Worldwincountry.com

Vietnam produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The first test batch of Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced in Vietnam, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm VABIOTECH said on Wednesday. The first validation samples taken from the produced batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia...
HealthMedicalXpress

S.Africa's Aspen releases first batch of Johnson vaccine

South African pharmaceutical company Aspen said Monday it was releasing its first batch of African-produced COVID-19 vaccines under a licensing deal with the US giant Johnson & Johnson. The Durban-based company said the first batch was leaving its factory in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth. In a statement, it...
HealthPosted by
AFP

Batch of 736,000 Chinese vaccines arrives in Myanmar

A batch of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Myanmar on Thursday, an AFP reporter said, as the coup-wracked country battles a devastating new surge in cases. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the latest wave of the pandemic has struck with many hospitals empty of pro-democracy medical staff. The shipment contained 736,000 Sinopharm doses, according to media controlled by the State Administration Council -- as the junta dubs itself. The junta has purchased four million vaccines from China, it said earlier this month, adding Beijing will donate a further 2 million.
Public HealthDerrick

England ends quarantine for vaccinated visitors from US, EU

LONDON (AP) — Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England without quarantining starting next week, the U.K. government said Wednesday — a move welcomed by Britain’s ailing travel industry. The British government said people who have received both doses of...
Public Healthhot96.com

England scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated U.S., EU arrivals

LONDON (Reuters) – England will allow fully vaccinated travellers from the United States and European Union to arrive without needing to quarantine from August 2, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. He said the changes would apply to those with a U.S. or European accepted vaccine. Arivals will still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy