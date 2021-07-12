Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Greece pressures vaccine skeptics as infections surge

By DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 18 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Health care workers in Greece will be suspended if they refuse to get vaccinated under a new mandatory policy announced by the country’s prime minister. Indoor commercial areas, including bars, cinemas, and theaters, will only be available for the vaccinated. COVID-19 infections in Greece have surged since late June, with authorities blaming carelessness at bars and restaurants as well as the spread of the highly infectious delta variant. Just over 40% of residents have been fully vaccinated but appointments to start the vaccine process have been falling in recent weeks _ prompting the Greek government to increase the pressure on vaccine skeptics.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Restaurants#Skeptics#Ap#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Greece
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthclevelandstar.com

Surge in Covid infections in Greece not due to tourists, says minister

As Greece struggles to contain an increase in Covid cases, the country's tourism minister has said that Covid is not being brought into the country by newly returning tourists. To enter the country, foreigners must show proof of having been vaccinated or present a negative Covid test. Also, customers at...
Public HealthWashington Post

How vaccine-skeptic France and Germany came to support near-mandates

PARIS — When France and Germany launched their coronavirus vaccination programs late last year, officials in both countries assured that the shots wouldn't be mandatory in their societies, where vaccine skepticism is widespread. But more than half a year later, the two nations are going further than most other Western...
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

Inoculation pressure in Greece: carrot and syringe

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke about it for the first time in public in early April: Mitsotakis said in a television interview in the spring that he was concerned about the weakness of the Covid-19 vaccination offer accepted by the agents of health. If that hasn’t changed by fall, he’s ready to put mandatory vaccination on the agenda.
ProtestsMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: Tear gas fired during vaccine protest in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who gathered Wednesday in Athens to oppose coronavirus vaccination requirements proposed by the Greek government. The demonstration in front of the parliament building took place hours after the government submitted legislation to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for...
Public Healthhoustonmirror.com

Europe faces new Covid wave as infections surge

Europeans faced last-minute travel frustration this weekend as the UK and France overhauled Covid-19 border restrictions to combat surging infections that threaten plans to get life back to normal. The challenge of charting a return to pre-pandemic lifestyles was highlighted by the first case of Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics...
Public HealthDerrick

More Americans seek vaccination amid summer infection surge

Infections are climbing across the U.S., and mask mandates and other COVID-19 prevention measures are making a comeback in some places as health officials issue increasingly dire warnings about the highly contagious delta variant. But in a possible sign that the warnings are getting through to more Americans, vaccination rates...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Germany requires COVID tests for unvaccinated travelers

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will require people entering the country who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 to show a negative test result starting from Sunday. The change approved by the Cabinet on Friday applies to people 12 and older. It comes amid increasing concern about infections brought back from summer vacations pushing up Germany’s relatively low case rate. School holidays in some German states will end in about a week. At present, unvaccinated people traveling by air are required to test negative before they get on a plane to Germany, regardless of where they are coming from. People crossing into Germany by other means of transport will now also have to prove their status.
WorldVoice of America

COVID-19 Infections Surge in Fiji

SYDNEY - Fiji’s coronavirus crisis is worsening as reports of infections continue to soar in the South Pacific nation. The latest wave is occurring even though other parts of the Pacific have been spared the most severe impacts of the disease. Although a small number of infections were detected early...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Activists allege Myanmar leaders are 'weaponizing' COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — As COVID-19 deaths rise in Myanmar, allegations are growing that the military government is using the coronavirus pandemic to consolidate power and crush opposition. The death rate in Myanmar is now the worst in Southeast Asia, and the country's crippled health care system is being overwhelmed with new patients sick with COVID-19. Limitations on oxygen sales have led to widespread allegations that the military is directing supplies to government supporters and military-run hospitals. At the same time, medical workers have been targeted after spearheading a civil disobedience movement that urged professionals and civil servants not to cooperate with the government.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill UP TO one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
PharmaceuticalsThe Day

Don't ignore sound reasons that some have vaccine skepticism

Hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccination is becoming resistance and even hostility in Connecticut and throughout the country, news reports say. Blame is cast on former President Donald Trump, though he began and touted the vaccine development program. Also blamed are some crazy Republican officials for spreading misinformation. But few in authority...
Worldwcn247.com

Israel delivers booster shots of vaccine to people over 60

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli health authorities began administering coronavirus booster shots Friday to people over 60 who’ve already received both does of a vaccine, in a bid to combat a recent spike in cases. The decision was announced Thursday by the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennet, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale. The decision comes following rising infections caused by the delta variant and indications that the vaccine’s efficacy drops over time.
Orlando, FLwcn247.com

Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company is joining other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company is requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. It says employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so, and those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. The announcement comes days after the federal Centers for Disease Control changed course on masking guidelines. The CDC recently said it has new information showing the delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
MilitaryNew York Post

Five high-ranking Cuban generals dead in 10 days

Five high-ranking military leaders died in the span of just 10 days, according to the Cuban government — though it’s remained mum on the causes. Brig. Gen. Armando Choy Rodriguez, 87, was the latest aging revolutionary to die, with Marta Abreu Central University announcing on Twitter that he passed away Monday.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

July 30 (UPI) -- NATO tracked and intercepted four Russian planes, traveling without flight plans or transponder codes, over the Baltic Sea, the bloc announced on Friday. Aircraft of the Air Policing force, including Eurofighters of Spain's air force and F-35 fighter planes of Italy's based at Amari, Estonia, and Siauliai, Lithuania, scrambled to intercept two Russian Il-22PP MUTE electronic warfare reconnaissance planes, an Su-24 fighter plane and an Il-76 transport plane on Thursday.
Chinamining.com

VIDEO: Chinese workers condemned for ordering soldiers to beat up artisanal miners in the DRC

(WARNING This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised) Three Chinese citizens were condemned to 4 months of penal servitude and to pay 1 million Congolese Francs in fines ($504) for ordering Congolese soldiers to inflict “degrading and humiliating treatment” on illegal Congolese miners in the mining town of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reported by the INITIATIVE LUALABA YA BIS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy