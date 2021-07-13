Cancel
Protests

Cuban leaders beef up police patrols after rare protests

By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban police are out in force as the president is accusing Cuban Americans of using social media to spur a rare outpouring of weekend protests over high prices and food shortages. The demonstrations in several cities and towns were some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment seen in years in tightly controlled Cuba, which is facing a surge of coronavirus cases as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades. Authorities appear determined to put a stop to the demonstrations, arresting some protesters and putting deploying more police. President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday accused Cuban Americans of using social medial to create "dissatisfaction by manipulating emotions and feelings” of Cubans.

